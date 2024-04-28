Cheema, Esha, Divyansh win on final day of trials

New Delhi: Arjun Singh Cheema, Esha Singh, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won their events on the concluding day of the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 1 and 2 in rifle/pistol here today. Cheema won the day’s first final in the men’s 10m air pistol with a score of 244.6, followed by Esha (244.9) in the women’s event. Divyansh claimed the men’s 10m air rifle and Elavenil clinched the women’s 10m air rifle final in a cliff-hanger.

Astana (Kazakhstan)

Indians make winning start at Asian Boxing C’ships

Aryan (51kg) and Jitesh (54kg) ensured a winning start for India on the opening day of the Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships here today. Aryan defeated South Kora’s Jo Hyeon Woo 5-0 and Jitesh beat Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yu Chen by the same margin.

MUNICH

Kane warms up ahead of Bayern’s clash against Real

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored once in either half to guide his side to a 2-1 Bundesliga victory over Eintracht Frankfurt today in a dress rehearsal for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Los Angeles

Aditi shoots 70, makes cut at JM Eagle Championship

Aditi Ashok had four birdies in her round of 1-under 70 as she made the cut at the LPGA Tour’s JM Eagle LA Championship.

Aditi, who shot a 73 in the first round, is now 1-over and tied-45.

SUZHOU

No WR but Duplantis soars in Suzhou Diamond League

Armand Duplantis missed out on another pole vault world record but made a strong statement ahead of this year’s Olympic Games by easing to victory in the second Diamond League event of the season on Saturday. He wrapped up another victory in China with his best of 6.00 metres too good for the rest of the pack. Agencies