Chelsea boost European chances

LONDON, May 5
Chelsea’s first back-to-back Premier League wins in four months suggest Mauricio Pochettino’s young side are finally finding their feet as they chase what until recently had looked like an unlikely target of European competition next season.
The 5-0 hammering of West Ham United — with Nicolas Jackson scoring twice — represented the second London derby victory in four days for the high-spending but inconsistent Blues, after a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. It was the first time that Chelsea won two league games in a row since a run of three wins spanning December and January, and it was the first time all season that they kept two consecutive clean sheets.
Liverpool back on track
Liverpool finally found some form in a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in much-loved manager Juergen Klopp’s penultimate game at Anfield.
Strikes from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott secured a much needed victory for Klopp’s men, who had won one of their previous five league games and seen their title challenge crumble.
Brighton & Hove Albion snapped a six-match winless run when they beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home after Joao Pedro scored an 87th-minute winner in a scrappy affair. — Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Were 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars done for winning elections, BJP's Anurag questions Channi's ‘stuntbaazi’ remark on Poonch terror attack
Punjab ex-CM Channi calls attack on IAF's convoy 'stunt', li...
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams