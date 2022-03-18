Chelsea reach last-8

LILLE, March 17
Holders Chelsea made light of their off-pitch problems to reach the Champions League quarterfinals by beating Lille 2-1 away to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory.
Chelsea, playing amid sanctions imposed on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich, eased through thanks to goals by Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta.
In Turin, Europa League champions Villarreal scored three second-half goals to beat Juventus 3-0 and advance 4-1 on aggregate. Villarreal made it to the quarterfinals for the first time in 13 years, while it was Juventus’ third straight elimination in the Round of 16. — Agencies
Liverpool beat Arsenal to cut City lead to 1 point
LONDON: A clinical Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 to cut Manchester City’s once double-digit lead at the top of the Premier League table to a single point, leaving the title race wide open. Tottenham Hotspur kept themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0. reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia
Testing for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute re...
India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, says Ambassador Tirumurti at UN
Tirumurti says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin
The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-Amer...
Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travellers
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says tests will no longer b...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence
Meets all senior police officers of Sangrur