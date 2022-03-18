Chelsea reach last-8

LILLE, March 17

Holders Chelsea made light of their off-pitch problems to reach the Champions League quarterfinals by beating Lille 2-1 away to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Chelsea, playing amid sanctions imposed on their Russian owner Roman Abramovich, eased through thanks to goals by Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta.

In Turin, Europa League champions Villarreal scored three second-half goals to beat Juventus 3-0 and advance 4-1 on aggregate. Villarreal made it to the quarterfinals for the first time in 13 years, while it was Juventus’ third straight elimination in the Round of 16. — Agencies