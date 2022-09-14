Chennai Open: India No. 1 Ankita Raina blown away

PTI

Chennai, September 13

Experienced German Tatjana Maria outclassed India No. 1 Ankita Raina 6-0 6-1 in the opening round of the Chennai Open WTA 250 tennis tournament here today.

Russian Anastasia Gasanova sent top seed Alison Riske-Amritraj packing with a 6-2 6-3 win in an hour and 29 minutes.

Fourth seed Maria proved too good for the 29-year-old Indian, dashing her hopes in an hour and 15 minutes. The Wimbledon semifinalist did not hit too many winners, and opted for the slice on numerous occasions, frustrating Raina.

The first set was over in 31 minutes with Maria making the most of a weak Raina serve while saving two break points on her own serve. The second set was also a straightforward affair.

“I am very happy,” Maria said. “She is the India No. 1 and I am glad to have beaten her as she had the crowd behind her. I only tried to make her play as many balls as possible,” she added.

Maria will meet Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska for a spot in the quarterfinals. Podoroska beat Japan’s Kyoka Okamura 6-4 6-3.

Riske-Amritraj wasn’t in her element all through the match and struggled for rhythm while serving.

Gasanova ran away with the first set after the players exchanged breaks early in the match. The American, who has risen to world No. 23 after a last-16 appearance at the US Open, could not justify her top billing. She was not able to impose her game on her 23-year-old opponent.

“I didn’t expect to win like this. I gave it my all,” Gasanova said.

In other matches, Britain’s Katie Swan beat Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands 6-1 6-2, Russia’s Oksana Selekhmeteva beat Greece’s Despina Papamichail 6-3 6-1 and Canada’s Carol Zhao eased past Australia’s Olivia Tjandramulia 6-1 6-1.