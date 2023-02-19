Chennai Open: Nagal’s run ends

PTI

Chennai, February 18

Sumit Nagal lost in straight sets to Nicolas Moreno De Alboran in the semifinals as the Indian challenge ended in the singles draw of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tournament here today.

Nagal, who came through the qualifying rounds, went down 4-6 2-6 to the American in an hour and 39 minutes.

The 25-year-old Nagal, who had returned very well during his previous matches, was put under pressure early in the match.

In the doubles, India's Arjun Khade teamed up with Jay Clarke of Great Britain to beat Sebastian Ofner and Nino Serdarusic 6-0 6-4 in the final to claim the title.