Chennai Open: Teenager Fruhvirtova wins maiden title

Chennai: Czech Republic’s 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova rallied from a set down to third seed Magda Linette 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Chennai Open to claim her first WTA title. Earlier, top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani beat Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze 6-1 6-2 to claim the doubles title.
Kolkata
Bengaluru FC win maiden Durand Cup title
Bengaluru FC and their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri won their maiden Durand Cup title after beating Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the summit clash.
New Delhi
Thapa, Lovlina in boxing squad for Asian C’ships
Veteran Shiva Thapa and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Asian Boxing Championship, slated to take place in Amman, Jordan, from October 30 to November 12.
New Delhi
Ex-India captain Tirkey files nomination for HI prez post
Former India captain Dilip Tirkey today filed his nomination for the post of Hockey India president. Sunday was the last date for filing nomination papers.
Portland (USA)
Aditi drops to 59th after third round
India’s Aditi Ashok endured a disappointing third round of 4-over 76 that saw her plummet to tied-59 in the Portland Classic here. Aditi dropped to even-par for three rounds.
Valencia
Davis Cup: Canada seal quarters spot
Canada booked a place in the Davis Cup quarterfinals despite losing to Serbia in Group B. Netherlands and the USA advanced to the last-eight stage from Group D. Australia and Germany have also booked their tickets from Group C. Agencies
