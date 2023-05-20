 Chennai Super Kings seal playoff berth with 77-run win over Delhi Capitals : The Tribune India

Chennai Super Kings seal playoff berth with 77-run win over Delhi Capitals

With the win, CSK moved up to 17 points and become the second team to move to the qualifiers

Chennai Super Kings seal playoff berth with 77-run win over Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni at the end the IPL 2023 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Chennai won by 77 runs. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 20

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar brought their ‘A’ game to the fore as Chennai Super Kings cantered to a 77-run crushing victory over Delhi Capitals to seal an IPL play-off berth here on Saturday.

Playing a must-win game, Conway (87 off 52) and Gaikwad (79 off 50) smashed brilliant half-centuries to help Chennai Super Kings post a challenging 223/3 after captain MS Dhoni opted to bat.

Skipper David Warner, DC’s best batter this season, waged a lone battle, scoring 86 off 58 deliveries. But in the end the home team could manage only 146/9 in 20 overs after Chahar dealt a killer blow removing a couple of top-order batters within Powerplay overs.

It was another shameful performance from DC batters as save Warner, none of the others could cross individual score of 15. The profligate Indian core of likes of Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Lalit Patel and Aman Hakim Khan continued to embarrass and never looked like belonging to this level.

Even the crowd was supporting the visitors as it continued to chant ‘Dhoni Dhoni’ through out the game and even cheered when Delhi lost wickets.

Chahar (3/22) was the standout bowler for the visitors while Maheesh Theekshana (2/23) picked up two wickets in the last over.

With the win, CSK moved up to 17 points and become the second team to move to the qualifiers.

With a net run rate of 0.652 CSK are likely to finish in the top two as only Lucknow Super Giants, who play Kolkata Knight Riders later in the evening, can finish on 17 points and they have a NRR of 0.304.

Conway and Gaikwad came all guns blazing, hitting boundaries and sixes at will at the tacky Kotla pitch. The two put on 141 runs for the opening stand and smashed a total of 14 fours and 10 sixes.

Delhi’s 2023 IPL campaign ended how it began—with a defeat.

Their match performance was representative of their dismal season—underwhelming bowling, losing wickets in clumps and an overseas batter doing the heavy lifting with the bat.

While Warner, an IPL stalwart notched his sixth fifty of the season, other DC batters cut a sorry figure.

Shaw’s (5) nightmare of a season ended with another disappointing show. He was caught off the bowling of his Mumbai teammate Tushar Deshpande by a flying Ambati Rayudu, who timed his dive to perfection at mid off.

After being hit for a maximum and a four by Warner, Chahar came back with a bang. The pacer dealt twin blow, getting rid of big-hitters Phil Salt (3) and Rilee Rossouw (0) off successive deliveries.

Young Dhull (13) kept Warner company in the middle for a bit as the skipper hit the big shots but the partnerships didn’t last long.

The Australian southpaw attacked Ravindra Jadeja, hitting the spinner for two sixes and as many fours in two overs, which yielded 37 runs. But the skipper kept on losing partners at the other end which made it difficult to chase the 200 plus score.

Earlier, Conway and Gaikwad began the onslaught in the second over when CSK collected 13 runs off Lalit Yadav with Conway hitting a cracking six.

The Delhi bowlers were punished for straying from their lengths.

With field restrictions lifted, DC managed to dry out the boundaries before Gaikwad hit Axar Patel for back-to-back sixes over mid wicket and got to his third fifty of the season.

While Gaikwad assumed the role of the aggressor, Conway complemented his fellow opener well as he clipped, pulled and cut en-route his half-century.

Gaikwad then targeted Kuldeep Yadav, hammering a hat-trick of sixes. The opener first whipped one over long off and then sent the ball over wide long on.

But all eyes were on Dhoni (5 not out ) who faced just four balls. However, the CSK skipper was on strike for the last ball which had to be bowled a couple of times as Sakariya bowled a no ball and a wide.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

DGCA amends rules for grant of civilian pilot’s license to defence personnel

2
Nation

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

3
Diaspora

Indian-American high schooler wins top computer science award

4
Nation

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

5
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

6
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

7
Punjab

Bid to free 45,000 acres of prime land in Punjab

8
Nation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

9
Trending

‘Chip masterstroke’: Netizens fuel laughter riot as Rs 2000 notes are withdrawn

10
Himachal

NMC withholds recognition to Mandi medical college

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Calling ordinance an attack on federal structure, he said he...

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives ‘in-principle’ nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

To cost exchequer Rs 50,000 crore annually

PM Modi meets Ukranian President Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit in Hiroshima

India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

It is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders af...

Drugs-on-cruise: CBI questions former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in 25-crore bribery case

Drugs-on-cruise: CBI questions former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede for more than 5 hours in 25-crore bribery case

Wankhede on Friday got relief from Bombay High Court which d...


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

Simranjit Singh Mann urges SGPC: Set up Panthic channel to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Panjab University convocation: VP Dhankhar asks students to keep nation first, awards honorary degrees to Sudha Murty, Ranjan Gogoi

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

Saint Kabir, Chandigarh: Refusal of recognition to school under Punjab and Haryana High Court lens

Services row: Delhi Government will challenge Centre's ordinance in Supreme Court, says Kejriwal

Centre’s ordinance ‘unconstitutional’, will challenge it in Supreme Court: Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed