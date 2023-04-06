Chess ace Humpy may miss Asiad

PTI

New Delhi, April 5

Double Asian Games gold medallist Grandmaster Koneru Humpy is unsure about her participation in the continental event later this year as it is being held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, saying she’ll make up her mind closer to the showpiece event.

Humpy was a teenager when she won the women’s individual and mixed team gold at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha. Being one of the top Indian women chess exponents — the other being D Harika — Humpy should be the automatic choice to make the Indian team for the Hangzhou Games scheduled to commence on September 23. But Humpy was “unhappy” that the Asian Games were happening in China. Asked about her expectations at the Asiad, where chess is set to return after 13 years, Humpy said: “Well I’m not sure about my participation in the Asian Games because it’s being held in China. Because of China, I’m not sure I’ll participate. Probably I’ll be deciding in June or July. (It’s) because of Covid, what else could be the reason to go to China,” added Humpy, on the sidelines of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix, which concluded today.