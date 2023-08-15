Chess World Cup: Gujrathi stuns Nepo, reaches quarterfinals

Baku, August 14
Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi today stunned Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi in a tie-breaker to reach the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup here.
He defeated Nepomniachtchi 2-0 in the 10-minute rapid segment of the tie-breaker to qualify for the quarterfinals for a second time.
Gujrathi and Nepomniachtchi had drawn the two-game classical match and the two tie-break games. He will meet Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan in the quarterfinals.
Gujrathi joins fellow Indians D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi in the last-eight, a first for the country.
