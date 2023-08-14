Chess world cup: Gukesh to face Carlsen in quarterfinals

PTI

Baku, August 13

Three Indian players — D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi — advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup here today.

Gukesh defeated China’s Wang Hao 1.5-0.5 to set up a quarterfinal clash against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa completed a 1.5-0.5 win against Ferenc Berkes to book a match against compatriot Erigaisi. Erigaisi settled for a quick draw against Sweden’s Nils Grandelius to win 1.5-0.5.

After Saturday’s win in Game 1, Gukesh played a solid match with white pieces to secure a draw and book his spot in the quarterfinals. Carlsen defeated Vassily Ivanchuk 2-0. Vidit Gujrathi and D Harika drew for a second time against Ian Nepomniachtchi and Aleksandra Goryachkina, respectively, and will play in Monday’s tie-breaker.

