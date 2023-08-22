Chess world cup: Praggnanandhaa’s rapid strides set up final date with Carlsen

PTI

Baku (Azerbaijan), August 21

Continuing his dream run, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa today stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 in a tie-break in the semifinals to set up the summit clash with world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the FIDE World Cup.

After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the 18-year-old Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a nerve-wracking tie-break.

“I didn’t expect to play Magnus in this tournament at all because the only way I could play him was in the final, and I didn’t expect to be in the final. I will just try to give my best and see how it goes,” he said after booking a spot in the summit clash with the former world champion.

In the first game of the tie-break, the Indian GM withstood a lot of pressure from Caruana and held on for a draw in an exciting encounter. The second rapid game too saw a similar result.

With the two 25’+10” games ending at 1-1, Praggnanandhaa prevailed in the first 10’+10” game and drew the second.

“Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!” chess legend Viswanathan Anand posted online.

Praggnanandhaa is the third-youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament. Praggnanandhaa had booked his spot after becoming only the second Indian after Anand to reach the semifinals of the World Cup. The Candidates event, to be held next year, will determine the challenger to reigning world champion Ding Liren.

“It feels really good to qualify for the Candidates; I really wanted to fix this spot,” he added.

#Chess