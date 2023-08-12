Chess World Cup: Praggu's moves too good for Nakamura

PTI

Baku, August 11

Young GM R Praggnanandhaa today won both the rapid games to eliminate second-seeded Hikaru Nakamura to enter the last-16 stage of the FIDE World Cup here today.

After the two classical games ended in draws, the 18-year-old Indian, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, stunned the American GM in the tiebreak games.

Five-time world champion and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand hailed the young GM, saying: “Praggnanandhaa does it! Eliminating one of the pre-tournament favourites Hikaru Nakamura to go through to the next round. A truly impressive performance by Prag!”

Praggu, as he is known among the fans, was joined in the last-16 by fellow teenager D Gukesh, who ousted Andrey Esipenko.

Praggnanandhaa will meet Hungarian GM Ferenc Berkes in the Round of 16. However, Nihal Sarin bowed out of the competition, losing both the tiebreak games to Ian Nepomniachtchi in the fourth round. Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi had already secured the last-16 berths.

In the women’s section, D Harika advanced at the expense of Eline Roebers, winning the rapid tiebreak.

However, the country’s No.1 women’s player Koneru Humpy was ousted by Bella Khotenashvili as she lost both the tiebreak games after the two-match classical series had ended 1-1, with each player securing a win.

Harika is the only Indian player remaining in the women’s event.

#Chess