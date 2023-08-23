Chess World Cup: Second game of Praggnanandhaa-Carlsen final ends in draw, winner to be decided on Thursday

ANI
Baku [Azerbaijan], August 23
The second game of Classical Chess at the Federation Internationale des Echecs (FIDE) World Cup final between Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Norway's world number one star Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw on Wednesday, with the winner of the tournament set to be decided on Thursday.
Magnus Carlsen takes a quiet draw with white against Praggnanandhaa and sends the final to tiebreaks. The winner of the #FIDEWorldCup will be decided tomorrow!— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 23, 2023
📷 Maria Emelianova pic.twitter.com/aJw1vvoFnK
International Chess Federation (FIDE) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with the fans. "Magnus Carlsen takes a quiet draw with white against Praggnanandhaa and sends the final to tiebreaks. The winner of the #FIDEWorldCup will be decided tomorrow!," tweeted the federation.
Carlsen drew the first game of classical chess after 35 moves with the Indian prodigy yesterday. Praggnanandhaa started on a strong note with white pieces and enjoyed a time advantage over the Norwegian in the initial phase. Carlsen managed to bounce back against a player who seemed to be well-versed with the lines and moves the Norwegian was going to opt for.
Both Grandmasters continued their play in the second classical game on Wednesday, in which Magnus had white pieces. After defeating World No. 3 Fabiano Caruana in tiebreaks, Praggnanandhaa reached the final to set up a clash with Carlsen.
With both the classical chess games tied, a playoff will take place on Thursday. The tiebreak procedure involves two rapid games with a time control of 25 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move. If further resolution is required, two 'slow blitz' games with a time control of 10 minutes plus 10 seconds increment per move follow.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown
Image captured by Landing Imager Camera shows portion of la...
India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown
Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module comprises lander (Vikram) and ...
We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India
Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing
Politicians took to Twitter as Chandrayaan-3 made to the moo...
Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath
Says this is an incremental progress and definitely a huge o...