Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for Sussex for 2024 season

Hove (England): Ignored for India’s Test series in South Africa, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has once again signed up with English county cricket club Sussex for the 2024 county season. It will be his third straight season with the club, having first signed in 2022.
Khelo Para Games: Pranav betters record to bag gold
Haryana’s Pranav Soorma bettered his Asian Para Games mark en route a gold medal in the F51 category of the men’s club throw event at the Khelo India Para Games here today. He came up with a throw that travelled a distance of 33.54 metres, surpassing Dharambir’s record of 31.09 metres.
Okuhara narrates logitiscal nightmare in India
Former world champion and Olympics medallist shuttler Nozomi Okuhara recently narrated her harrowing travel experience in India where she was duped by Delhi’s notorious cab drivers and also made to wait for four hours before being allotted a hotel room in Cuttack, Odisha. She took to the social media platform fansnet.jp to narrate her ordeal after having arrived on Monday to play in the Odisha Open. Agencies
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...