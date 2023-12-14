Cheteshwar Pujara signs up for Sussex for 2024 season

Hove (England): Ignored for India’s Test series in South Africa, veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara has once again signed up with English county cricket club Sussex for the 2024 county season. It will be his third straight season with the club, having first signed in 2022.

New Delhi

Khelo Para Games: Pranav betters record to bag gold

Haryana’s Pranav Soorma bettered his Asian Para Games mark en route a gold medal in the F51 category of the men’s club throw event at the Khelo India Para Games here today. He came up with a throw that travelled a distance of 33.54 metres, surpassing Dharambir’s record of 31.09 metres.

New Delhi

Okuhara narrates logitiscal nightmare in India

Former world champion and Olympics medallist shuttler Nozomi Okuhara recently narrated her harrowing travel experience in India where she was duped by Delhi’s notorious cab drivers and also made to wait for four hours before being allotted a hotel room in Cuttack, Odisha. She took to the social media platform fansnet.jp to narrate her ordeal after having arrived on Monday to play in the Odisha Open. Agencies

#Cheteshwar Pujara #Cricket #England