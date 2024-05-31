Chhangte ready to fill Chhetri’s big shoes

PTI

Kolkata, May 30

Talented winger Lallianzuala Chhangte “would not mind” stepping up as the next No. 9 of the Indian football team after talismanic forward Sunil Chhetri’s illustrious career comes to an end here on June 6.

Chhetri, who has been a pivotal figure of Indian football for 19 years, is set to make his final appearance in the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium.

“Of course, I won’t mind if the team wishes for me to play in the centre,” the 27-year-old Chhangte said.

“My height and attributes are suited for a proper No. 9. Ultimately, it’s God’s decision, but I would not mind if the country needs me in that role. Everyone is sad. But looking at all his achievements, we are happy for him as well. We will miss him a lot in the dressing room and what he has done for the country. I hope someone will take responsibility,” he added.

Chhangte, who won the ISL final with Mumbai FC, was adjudged the AIFF Player of the Year in 2023. Chhangte was the highest Indian goal scorer (10 goals 15 matches) in the ISL.

