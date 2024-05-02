Chhatrasal stadium vacated after wrestler attacks coach

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, May 1

The Chhatrasal Stadium has once again hit the headlines for the wrong reasons. A resident coach, Jaiveer, was attacked by a trainee wrestler with a wooden pestle. Jaiveer, who had refereed during the Asian Championships last month, sustained severe injuries in the attack.

The Delhi administration, which controls the day to day working of the stadium, has asked all the resident trainees and coaches to vacate the arena due to the incident.

“He required over 30 stitches on his head. Jaiveer and his son Raunak, who is also a trainee and took part in the U-17 national championships, were sleeping when they were attacked,” a source told The Tribune today.

This is the second incident when the stadium, famous for producing top grapplers including two-time Olympics medallist Sushil Kumar, became a crime scene.

In May 2021, Sushil and his friends assaulted Sagar Dhankar and a few of his friends over a property dispute. Sagar later succumbed to his injuries. Sushil is currently housed in Tihar Jail.

In the latest assault case, the trainee was angry with Jaiveer after the coach criticised his attitude in training in front of his father. The father in a fit of anger beat him in front of his fellow wrestlers, which angered the trainee.

“The Chhatrasal authorities tried to put a lid on this attack and were pressurising the coach’s family to not formally lodge a police complaint. However, the family is going to file a complaint because Jaiveer has suffered major injuries,” the source said.

Delhi Police sources have confirmed that no FIR has been filed so far. In the medico-legal case, the cause of Jaiveer’s injury has been mentioned as slip and fall.

