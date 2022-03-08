Chhetri blow for Stimac

New Delhi, March 7
The Indian football team was dealt a huge blow today as its talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri was ruled out of the upcoming international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus due to an injury.
The 37-year-old forward had been named among the 38-member probables by coach Igor Stimac for the matches to be played in Manama on March 23 and 26.
“I was really looking forward to the two friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus and it’s a shame I’ll be missing out,” Chhetri said.
“It’s been a long, tough season and I’ve suffered a few small injuries that need time to heal. I will be doing all I can to recover in time for the preparatory camp in May,” he added.
As many as eight new faces figured in the list for the preparatory camp. —
