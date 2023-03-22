Chhetri & Co to light up Manipur

PTI

Imphal, March 21

It has been a long time coming but Manipur is finally getting to host an international tournament. The tri-nation tournament kicks off with India’s match against Myanmar here tomorrow. Kyrgyzstan is the other team in the tournament.

Fresh from guiding Bengaluru FC to the final of the Indian Super League, Sunil Chhetri will be back to spearhead the Indian challenge against a side that has lost nine out of their last 11 games.

Keeping in mind next year’s Asian Cup, India’s head coach Igor Stimac will not want his team to take anything for granted and will expect the youngsters named in the squad to grab the opportunity with both hands. The home team will take on Kyrgyzstan on March 28.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of calls and messages from people back home, ever since it was announced that Imphal would host the tri-nation,” said India defender Chinglensana Konsham.

Midfielder Suresh Wangjam said he is excited that his family can see him play for India in his hometown.

“Everyone in my family is so excited. They can see me play for India in our home town, that’s something special,” said Wangjam. “Of course, a lot of relatives have requested tickets, which is quite normal for a football crazy state like Manipur,” the 22-year-old added.