Chhetri hails his warriors

PTI

New Delhi, July 6

Inspirational Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri today attributed the country’s SAFF Championships triumph to the fighting spirit of the team while also lauding the support of the home fans.

India notched hard-fought wins against two strong West Asian countries – Lebanon and Kuwait – in the semifinals and final, respectively, to lift the trophy for the ninth time at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The two teams were invited for the regional tournament to make it more competitive.

“One thing I can tell you about this team is (that) we fight,” Chhetri, who was named the most valuable player of the tournament, said in a video uploaded on his Twitter handle.

“No matter what, we fight. No matter where we are playing, we fight. And no matter who we are playing with, we fight. We always do that,” said Chhetri, who turns 39 next month. Chhetri played 120 minutes in both the matches. He scored in the penalty shootouts also, taking the first kick on both occasions.