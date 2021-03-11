Chhetri on target as 10-man BFC down Jamshedpur 2-1

Kolkata: Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna scored a goal each as a 10-man Bengaluru FC overcame some anxious second-half moments to down Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in the Durand Cup. In Guwahati, Odisha FC rode on a first-half brace by Jerry Mawihmingthanga to demolish NorthEast United FC 6-0.
London
SA reduce England to 116/6 before rain ends first day
Anrich Nortje took three wickets as South Africa’s seamers tore through England’s top order to leave the home side teetering on 116/6 before rain brought a premature close to Day 1 of the first Test at Lord’s today.
New Delhi
Chandrakant Pandit named head coach of KKR
Chandrakant Pandit has been appointed Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach for the upcoming IPL season. Pandit replaces Brendon McCullum, who is now the head coach of the England Test side. Pandit recently guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Agencies
Wrestler Ravi to train in Russia ahead of Worlds
new delhi: Fresh from winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, India’s star wrestler Ravi Dahiya is all set for a 29-day training camp in Russia ahead of the World Championships. The 24-year-old Tokyo Olympics silver medallist is headed to Vladikavkaz with his coach Arun Kumar, sparring partner and physiotherapist.
