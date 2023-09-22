Chhetri saves the day

Sunil Chhetri struck a late winner as India beat Bangladesh 1-0 to stay alive for a place in the knockouts. The 39-year-old scored from the spot in the 85th minute. Meanwhile, India’s campaign in women’s football started on a disappointing note after a 1-2 loss to Chinese Taipei.
Shafali shines
Shafali Verma bullied an inexperienced Malaysian attack with a 39-ball-67 as India entered the semifinals of the women’s cricket event by virtue of better ICC rankings after their quarterfinal was abandoned due to rain. The match was reduced to a 15-over-a-side affair and India scored an imposing 173/2. Malaysia played only two deliveries before heavy rain played spoilsport.
Rowers making a splash
Indian rowers continued to make a splash, sailing into three more finals to make it a eight in total. The only event where the Indian contingent failed to qualify for the final was the women’s lightweight double sculls.
