  • Chhetri’s dance with destiny
World Cup qualifiers

Playing his final game for India, captain strives to lead team to 3rd round

Tribune News Service

Daman Singh

chandigarh, June 5

You don’t need to have an eidetic memory to remember the man. Sometimes the name — Sunil Chhetri — is enough. That’s how strong an impact his long career, with its full panoply of accomplishments, has made on Indian football; that’s how sprawling his stardom has been over the years.

And so, it will be the end of an era when Chhetri steps out to play his last match for India against Kuwait in Kolkata tomorrow.

Widely regarded as the face of Indian football, he recently called time on his international career. It was a call that led to a cascade of fervent tributes and blessings from people from all walks of life.

It’s hard to imagine that this will be his swansong match. Such is the nature of the belief and hope Chhetri has managed to instil in his faithfuls during his journey.

Every time the ball is at his feet, the expectant crowd can sense that the smooth cadence of his legs will serve up a goal or a killer pass that in turn will lead to one; that his first touch will not gift the ball to the opposition; that no matter how big the trouble, you can always rely on him, both on and off the field — the skipper has been a professed elder brother to his teammates.

“He was simply extraordinary,” remembers Anit Dhuliya of Delhi’s Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, which happens to be Chhetri’s alma mater. “I have seen many players come and go but he was a different breed altogether. The vision, the aggressiveness, the finishing... he had it all,” added Dhuliya, who was also a mentor to Chhetri.

The notion of reassurance is what the 39-year-old brings to the table, something the national side will miss sorely after he’s gone. Seemingly, the ‘who next’ morass is more or less an extension of this deep-seated dread, which gradually turned into a reality simply because of the dearth of quality strikers at the team’s disposal.

Searching...

And that lack of depth stems from the grassroots level and shoots right up to the ISL, India’s top division. None except Chhetri from the current batch of Indians plays in a central role for his club in the ISL. They are either used as backup options or stationed on the flanks.

Chhetri’s departure brings the much-discussed train of thought back on track as India search for his successor. The Blue Tigers might have a history of churning out a generational leader to lead the line — from IM Vijayan to Bhaichung Bhutia and then Chhetri — but the current scenario doesn’t paint a rosy picture.

If the first name to crop up for taking up the mantle from Chhetri was the injury-ravaged Jeje Lalpekhlua, these days, as India explore their options, the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali and I-League sensation Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia spring to mind.

Chhangte in particular has shown a strong desire of late to fill Chhetri’s big shoes as a No. 9, while Manvir has been touted as his immediate replacement. Both embody some of Chhetri’s attributes but to an extent only. If Chhangte has quick feet, explosive speed and skill, rangy Manvir is a surprise package inside the box and adept at hold-up play. However, the two lack the finishing quality and calmness in front of goal which their predecessor possesses.

On the other hand, the 22-year-old Vikram could become a long-term replacement if nurtured properly. He has shown potential for Mumbai City FC in the recently-concluded ISL season, grabbing headlines with eight goals and four assists. The kind of workhorse he is, with a Chhetri-like relentless pressing ability, the Chandigarh-born player can do the needful in the future.

Rahim is the only one who has played as a striker for Chennaiyin FC. But his performances were far from satisfactory, until the 2023-24 season when he scored three goals and got an India call-up.

Aizawl’s Lalbiaknia is yet to receive a call-up, but that day doesn’t seem far. With the 23-year-old scoring 15 to break the joint-record for most goals by an Indian in an I-League season, previously held by Chhetri and Mohammed Rafi (14), he presents Igor Stimac another viable option up front.

While none of them can be classed in Chhetri’s bracket, giving them game-time at the club level in the desired position could help make the decision easier. This in turn will help Stimac sort out the issue, and perhaps we might see another Chhetri shine through.

History beckons

A win tomorrow will brighten India’s chances of advancing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the first time. Occupying the second spot behind Qatar (12 points) in Group A with four points, India are ahead of Afghanistan on goal difference, while Kuwait have three points. After two more rounds of matches, the top two teams will enter the third round.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

