Chikka T-6th as debutant Kho takes lead

PTI

Hong Kong, March 24

India’s S Chikkarangappa carded a 1-under 69 but slipped from tied-fourth to tied-sixth at the halfway stage of the $1 million World City Championship here today.

Chikkarangappa, who had a top-10 finish last week, moved to 5-under for 36 holes. Overnight leader Miguel Tabuena, winner in India last week, shot a 3-under 67 to get to 10-under. Debutant Taichi Kho, who is playing on his home course, took a two-shot lead over Tabuena after shooting a 64. New Zealand’s Michael Hendry is in third place, four behind Kho, after shooting a 64.

Eight of the nine Indians made the cut. Veteran Jeev Milkha Singh (71-66) and SSP Chawrasia (70-67) were 3-under and tied-23rd. Shiv Kapur (71-67), Veer Ahlawat (71-67) and Honey Baisoya (69-69) were 2-under and tied-36th.