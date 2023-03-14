Chikkarangappa finishes sixth as Ormsby wins

Hua Hin (Thailand): India’s S Chikkarangappa, one of the four leaders after three rounds, opened his final round with a double bogey at the International Series Thailand and never recovered from there. Chikkarangappa shot a 2-under 70 and finished tied-sixth at 17-under as Wade Ormsby overcame Chonlatit Chuenboonngam on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off to win the title. Karandeep Kochhar (70) finished tied-22nd, Honey Baisoya (69) tied-34th, Veer Ahlawat (69) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (69) tied-48th and Jyoti Randhawa (73) tied-72nd.

Ponte Vedra Beach (USA)

Scheffler romps to Players Championship win

Scottie Scheffler ran away with the Players Championship title and along with it took the No. 1 world ranking and the PGA Tour’s richest purse of $4.5 million. It was another clinical effort from the unflappable American, who carded a final round 3-under 69 on a gusty afternoon for a commanding five-shot win over Briton Tyrrell Hatton, who closed with a 65. A winning total of 17-under 271 brought Scheffler his sixth career title and second in his last four starts as the Masters champion signalled he is well prepared for next month’s Green Jacket defence. Agencies