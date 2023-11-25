China Masters: Satwik-Chirag switch on attack mode to make semifinals

PTI

Shenzhen, November 24

India’s HS Prannoy made too many unforced errors to make an exit but Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the men’s doubles semifinals at the China Masters Super 750 here today.

Top seeds Rankireddy and Shetty dished out an attacking game to outwit world No. 13 Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia 21-16 21-14 in 46 minutes.

However, world No. 8 Prannoy struggled to cut down on his errors and went down 9-21 14-21 to Japan’s World Championships silver medallist Kodai Naraoka in a lopsided contest later in the day.

Rankireddy and Shetty will now face Chinese pair He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.

The Indian duo showed incredible coordination. They interchanged their positions frequently and also altered the direction of their stinging attack which made life difficult for their Indonesian rivals, who wilted under pressure.

The match started on an even keel, but the Indians soon started dominating the proceedings with an onslaught of attacking shots to break off at 14-14.

Shetty made some right judgements and they were 19-16 up soon. Then, Shetty displayed his attacking intent once again, coming to the front court after serving to quickly close out the game with a swift return.

In the second game, the Indians surged to a 5-2 lead. A few taps went to the net but they ensured

a two-point lead at 7-5 with Rankireddy unleashing a stiff return.

A flurry of smashes took the Indians to a healthy 11-6 advantage at the interval.

The Indonesians couldn’t match the attack of their rivals, who were relentless from the first point. The Indians quickly moved to 17-10. The longest rally of the match ensued next, with Marthin producing a precise smash to end the 48-shot rally.

A lucky break put the Indians three points away and Marthin went to the net as they grabbed seven match points.

Rankireddy and Shetty squandered one before winning a video referral to seal their last-four place.

#China #HS Prannoy