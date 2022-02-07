China on cloud nine

PTI

Navi Mumbai, February 6

China came back from two goals down to defeat South Korea 3-2 in a dramatic final and clinch their record-extending ninth title of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup here today.

South Korea looked to be cruising to their maiden crown after taking a 2-0 lead at half-time but China fought back after the breakthrough goals from Tang Jiali, Zhang Linyan and Xiao Yuyi, who netted the winner deep into added time to seal the tie.

Earlier, Vietnam scripted history as they booked a place in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time after defeating Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their playoff tie. —