China Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen shocked in Round 1

PTI

Changzhou, September 5

World Championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy made a shock opening-round exit from the China Open Super 1000 after going down in three games to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong here today.

The world No. 6 Indian toiled for one hour and six minutes before losing 12-21 21-13 18-21 to the world No. 22 Malaysian.

Reigning CWG champion Lakshya Sen also crashed out in the first round after losing 21-23 21-16 9-21 to Anders Antonsen of Denmark in one hour and 18 minutes.

Priyanshu Rajawat then went down 13-21 24-26 to Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. With that, the Indian challenge ended in the men’s singles.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China 18-21 11-21.

#China #HS Prannoy #Lakshya Sen