Chinese junior player Zhang Zhijie dies during event in Indonesia

July 1
Badminton Asia expressed condolences on Monday following the death of 17-year-old Chinese player Zhang Zhijie, who passed away after collapsing on court during the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Indonesia’s Badminton Association (PBSI) and Badminton Asia said in a joint statement that Zhang collapsed during a match against Japan. The tournament’s medical team arrived on the scene before an ambulance took him to a hospital, where Zhang died at 11:20 pm, they added.
“Badminton Asia, PBSI and the organising committee are immensely saddened and expressed their deepest condolences to Zhang’s parents, family and Chinese Badminton Association,” they said.
Indonesia’s National Olympic Committee also offered their deepest condolences on Zhang’s death.
China’s badminton association told state-backed China Newsweek that they were in communication with the Indonesian side about concerns over whether Zhang had received timely medical attention.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Session LIVE Updates: Kharge targets government; raises Manipur, NEET-UG paper leak issues
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raises NEET issue in Lok S...
Stop ‘misusing’ agencies to silence Opposition: INDIA bloc MPs stage protest against Central Government
AAP MPs displayed posters of Delhi Chief Mijister Arvind Kej...
1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law
Street vendor allegedly obstructed a public way to sell good...
On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai
Body of 1 of 2 missing children found
NIA agrees to let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, court to pass order on Tuesday
Rashid has been in jail since 2019