Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua breaks Mirabai Chanu's world record

Lifts 120 kg at World Championships in Riyadh

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Riyadh, September 6

Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua obliterated Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s clean and jerk world record by lifting 120 kg at the World Championships here on Tuesday.

Huihua bettered Chanu’s record of 119 kg, which the Indian had created at the 2021 Asian Championships, in the women’s 49 kg clean and jerk section as she successfully defended her World Championships crown.

The Chinese lifter also created a new world record for the total lift as she heaved 215 kg, two kilograms better than the previous world mark (213 kg) which was in her compatriot and reigning Olympic champion Hou Zhihui’s name.

Huihua lifted 95 kg in snatch to claim the top honours in the marquee event. Zhihui finished second 211 kg (95 kg+116 kg) while USA’s Jourdan Delacruz 200kg (88 kg+112 kg) took home the bronze medal.

Chanu, who is the frontrunner in the weight class, had withdrawn from the competition after weighing in as she focuses on the Asian Games, scheduled to begin later this month.

