Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua breaks Mirabai Chanu's world record

Riyadh, September 6
Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua obliterated Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s clean and jerk world record by lifting 120 kg at the World Championships here on Tuesday.
Huihua bettered Chanu’s record of 119 kg, which the Indian had created at the 2021 Asian Championships, in the women’s 49 kg clean and jerk section as she successfully defended her World Championships crown.
The Chinese lifter also created a new world record for the total lift as she heaved 215 kg, two kilograms better than the previous world mark (213 kg) which was in her compatriot and reigning Olympic champion Hou Zhihui’s name.
Huihua lifted 95 kg in snatch to claim the top honours in the marquee event. Zhihui finished second 211 kg (95 kg+116 kg) while USA’s Jourdan Delacruz 200kg (88 kg+112 kg) took home the bronze medal.
Chanu, who is the frontrunner in the weight class, had withdrawn from the competition after weighing in as she focuses on the Asian Games, scheduled to begin later this month.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur
The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...
Russia ‘committed’ to making Delhi G20 summit a success but Ukraine logjam to persist
Moscow to caution against hasty transition to green energy, ...
Blocking evidence-based listing proposals for globally sanctioned terrorists without justification smacks of doublespeak: India at UN
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked in UP for 'hurting religious sentiments'
Stalin booked for his call to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and K...
Party high command's decision supreme, Navjot Sidhu says amid row over alliance with AAP
Leaders of the Congress party in Punjab have strongly oppose...