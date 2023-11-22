Chinese Masters: HS Prannoy beats familiar foe Chou Tien Chen

Shenzhen, November 21
Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy progressed to the second round of China Masters Super 750 with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen here today.
The 31-year-old, who had missed a couple of tournaments due to a back injury, registered a 21-18 22-20 win over the world No. 12 Chen in the opening round, avenging the loss he suffered last week in Japan. The Asian Games bronze medallist will face either Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu or Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen next.
Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are the reigning Asian Games gold medallists, won 21-13 21-10 over England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy to make a good start.
They will meet Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito next.
Aakarshi Kashyap, the only Indian challenger in the women’s singles, went down 12-21 14-21 to Zhang Yi Man of China in 33 minutes.
