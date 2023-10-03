Chinese Taipei hold kabaddi team

PTI

Hangzhou, October 2

In an unexpected start to its campaign, the Indian women’s kabaddi team was today held to a surprise 34-34 draw by Chinese Taipei in a Group A match at the Asian Games here.

The Indians were made to work hard throughout the contest by their opponents, who earned a bonus point with the last raid of the match to force a draw.

The women side’s next assignment will be against South Korea tomorrow, while the men’s team will take on Bangladesh in their Group A match.

India team official V Tejaswini Bai attributed the draw to nervousness and asserted that the team will win gold. “Our team will fight and our team will win. Today we were a little bit nervous, but from now on we will be more relaxed and we will win. I believe we will win gold,” she said.

She added the Chinese Taipei team has improved over the years. “They are a very good team and they have improved a lot. They are very focussed in kabaddi and I’m happy for that,” she added.

