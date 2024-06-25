Chokers no more? SA pull off Houdini act

North Sound (Antigua), June 24
South Africa’s golden generation of white-ball cricketers took a big step towards erasing the ‘eternal chokers’ tag by keeping their composure to enter the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, beating a formidable West Indies by three wickets in a rain-truncated Super Eight game here.
57
South Africa’s spinners bowled 57 dot balls against West Indies — the equivalent of 9.3 overs — and the most at this T20 World Cup
Wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27) along with his slow bowling colleagues Keshav Maharaj (1/24) and skipper Aiden Markram (1/28) restricted West Indies to 135/8, as South Africa reached the revised target of 123 with five balls to spare.
The Proteas were 15/2 in two overs when rain disrupted proceedings. With this win, South Africa topped Group 1 followed by defending champions England as the second semifinalists.
Tristan Stubbs (29 off 27 balls), one of the up-and-coming star among the young T20 batters, set up the chase in company of Heinrich Klaasen (22 off 10 balls) for the South Africans.
But it was Marco Jansen (21 not out off 14 balls), who hit a beautiful six down the ground off the first ball of the 17th over bowled by left-arm pacer Obed McCoy to seal the deal. Equally praiseworthy was Kagiso Rabada’s copybook cover drive off Roston Chase when South Africa required 9 off 7 balls. — PTI
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition
Rajnath Singh has urged opposition to support government's S...
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge
Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...
Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi hospitalised as blood sugar drops due to hunger strike
Atishi began her hunger strike on June 21
PM Modi leads BJP's offensive to counter Opposition's Constitution narrative on 1975 Emergency anniversary
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi says ‘those who imposed th...