Chopra hails WA’s decision to reward Paris gold winners

PTI

New Delhi, April 11

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra today lauded World Athletics’ decision to award $50,000 to all its gold medallists in the Paris Olympic Games and said he would like to see such incentive being given in other global competitions as well.

In a first for an Olympics sport, gold medallists in 48 athletics events of this year’s Paris Games will be awarded the hefty sum by the WA, which has promised to widen the spectrum and include all three medal winners at the 2028 Los Angeles.

“Money-wise in athletics, there isn’t the kind of money that is in tennis or football among other sports,” said Chopra during a virtual interaction.

“World Athletics’ decision to announce prize money for gold-winning athletes at the Paris Olympics is a good start. It’s a good addition. WA is getting very active. In due course, I suppose, they will also give monetary incentives in competitions like the Diamond League, which will be good,” he added.

‘90m mark can come soon’

Chopra is aiming to breach the 90 metres mark before the Olympics and says the way his preparations are going, it could happen anytime soon.

Chopra’s best throw in competition came during the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League, where he hurled the spear to a distance of 89.94m. While he has breached 90m in training, he hasn’t been able to translate it in a competition.

The 26-year-old, who will be aiming to retain his Olympics gold, said: “I will try to breach the 90m mark before that (Paris Olympics). Hopefully, it happens before Paris, everything is going on smoothly, so (people) might not have to wait till the Olympics, it might happen before that. The preparation is good.”

The reigning world champion’s confidence stems from the fact that he has had a good off-season, where he focused on fitness and strength, coupled with the success he has achieved after winning gold in Tokyo.

