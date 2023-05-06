Chopra makes an entrance

PTI

Doha, May 5

Olympics champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra began his Diamond League title defence with a comfortable win in the season-opening leg with a world leading and fourth career-best effort here today.

The 25-year-old Chopra, who had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland in September last, beat a star-studded field with a best throw of 88.67m to begin his season in style.

Chopra hit his straps in his first attempt with the world-leading throw, which was his career’s fourth-best effort to position himself on the top of the pile. He maintained the lead till the end to win the event in his second appearance at the Qatar Sports Club.

Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, could not sustain the tempo of his first attempt as he could only send the spear to 86.04m and then to 85.47m before fouling his throw in the fourth. He managed 84.37m and 85.62m in his fifth and sixth attempts.

Silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic went agonisingly close to Chopra’s best mark with a second round throw of 88.63m, but fell 4cm short of the Indian’s effort.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters, who had won the event last year with a monster throw of 93.07m, finished third with a modest best throw of 85.88m.