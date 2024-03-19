Chopra stands by Nadeem as he struggles to get new javelin

New Delhi, March 18
Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra was astonished to know that his rival from across the border Arshad Nadeem is struggling to get a new javelin, given his standard in the world of athletics.
Pakistan’s ace javelin exponent Nadeem had won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham with a massive 90.18 metres throw. He had bagged the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, where Chopra had clinched the top spot.
While Chopra, the Olympics and world champion, and Nadeem are fierce competitors on the field, they are known for their camaraderie off the pitch. “It is hard to believe that he has been struggling to get a new javelin. Given his credentials, this should not be a big issue at all,” Chopra said today.
Nadeem recently said he is struggling to acquire an international-standard javelin and expressed his frustration about that. “It has now got to a stage where the javelin is damaged and I have asked the national federation and my coach to do something before the Paris Olympics,” Nadeem had said.
