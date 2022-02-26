Christian Eriksen makes first appearance for Brentford

London, February 26
Christian Eriksen made his return to competitive action for the first time since collapsing with a cardiac arrest at last year's Euro 2020 tournament as he came on for Brentford against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Danish midfielder, fitted with a heart-starting device, joined the London club as free agent in January.
He received a thunderous reception from both sets of fans at Brentford Community Stadium as he came on as a substitute in the 51st minute, with several players also clapping him on to the pitch.
Eriksen needed life-saving treatment on the pitch last June when he collapsed in a match against Finland.
His former club Inter Milan ended his contract in December as he is not allowed to play in Serie A because of his heart starter device, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...