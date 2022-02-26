Christian Eriksen makes first appearance for Brentford

London, February 26

Christian Eriksen made his return to competitive action for the first time since collapsing with a cardiac arrest at last year's Euro 2020 tournament as he came on for Brentford against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Danish midfielder, fitted with a heart-starting device, joined the London club as free agent in January.

He received a thunderous reception from both sets of fans at Brentford Community Stadium as he came on as a substitute in the 51st minute, with several players also clapping him on to the pitch.

Eriksen needed life-saving treatment on the pitch last June when he collapsed in a match against Finland.

His former club Inter Milan ended his contract in December as he is not allowed to play in Serie A because of his heart starter device, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

