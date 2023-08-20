Cincinnati Open: Taylor-made win for Novak Djokovic

Cincinnati, August 19
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz ended Australian qualifier Max Purcell’s dream run with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win to reach the Cincinnati Open semifinals on Friday, while Novak Djokovic demolished top American Taylor Fritz 6-0 6-4.
The 70th-ranked Purcell has produced some of the best tennis of his career recently and at the US Open tune-up event he took down French Open finalist Casper Ruud and three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.
But Alcaraz’s superb form was too much to overcome as the twice Grand Slam winner kept his cool after a frustrating opening set, unleashing 30 winners in the match on Centre Court.
The win set up a semifinal with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who got past Australian lucky loser Alexei Popyrin 6-1 7-6(8).
Capping the evening’s programme, second seed Djokovic converted on all five break point opportunities to flummox Fritz in a clinical performance, sending over 13 winners while making few mistakes. He next faces Alexander Zverev, who beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3.
On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a rough start and a dispute with the chair umpire to defeat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 6-1 to reach the semis. Swiatek will face seventh-seeded American Coco Gauff, who beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors