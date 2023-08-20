Cincinnati Open: Taylor-made win for Novak Djokovic

Cincinnati, August 19

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz ended Australian qualifier Max Purcell’s dream run with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win to reach the Cincinnati Open semifinals on Friday, while Novak Djokovic demolished top American Taylor Fritz 6-0 6-4.

The 70th-ranked Purcell has produced some of the best tennis of his career recently and at the US Open tune-up event he took down French Open finalist Casper Ruud and three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland.

But Alcaraz’s superb form was too much to overcome as the twice Grand Slam winner kept his cool after a frustrating opening set, unleashing 30 winners in the match on Centre Court.

The win set up a semifinal with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who got past Australian lucky loser Alexei Popyrin 6-1 7-6(8).

Capping the evening’s programme, second seed Djokovic converted on all five break point opportunities to flummox Fritz in a clinical performance, sending over 13 winners while making few mistakes. He next faces Alexander Zverev, who beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-2 6-3.

On the women’s side, top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a rough start and a dispute with the chair umpire to defeat Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 6-1 to reach the semis. Swiatek will face seventh-seeded American Coco Gauff, who beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2. — Agencies

#Carlos Alcaraz #Novak Djokovic #Tennis