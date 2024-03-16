Manchester City face Real Madrid in UCL quarters

NYON, March 15

Defending champions Manchester City will play record winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals while Barcelona take on Paris St Germain after the draw was held at UEFA’s headquarters here today.

Real Madrid are 14-time champions but Carlo Ancelotti’s side were soundly beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Pep Guardiola’s City in the semifinals last year.

Paris St Germain, who are seeking their first Champions League title, will take on Barcelona while Atletico Madrid face Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, which means all three Spanish teams have the opportunity to reach the semifinals.

This may also be Kylian Mbappe’s last chance to win the title with PSG. — Reuters

Quarterfinals draw

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

Atletico vs Dortmund

Real Madrid vs Man City

PSG vs Barcelona