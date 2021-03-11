City four good for Bournemouth

MANCHESTER, August 13

Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the new Premier League season after thrashing newly-promoted Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium today.

The champions wasted no time getting into their stride in the sunshine as Norway striker Erling Haaland marked his home debut with an assist for Ilkay Gundogan’s opener after 19 minutes.

With the first goal on the board, City cut loose and scored a sumptuous second 12 minutes later when Kevin De Bruyne curled a fine strike into the net with the outside of his foot.

Phil Foden added another before halftime from De Bruyne’s assist and it was just a matter of how many more the hosts would help themselves to.

The Jesus touch

London: Gabriel Jesus opened his Arsenal account with two goals as the London side maintained their strong start to the season with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City.

The Brazilian produced a dazzling display, scoring twice before the break and going close to a hat-trick on several occasions. Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli were also on target for the vibrant Gunners.

Meanwhile, a shambolic Manchester United side conceded four goals in the opening 35 minutes in a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford. — Reuters