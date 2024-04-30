City have a mountain to climb: Pep

London, April 29

Manchester City kept the pressure on leaders Arsenal with a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday but manager Pep Guardiola said they still have a mountain to climb in their bid for a fourth straight Premier League crown.

Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland scored either side of halftime at the City Ground as Guardiola’s team moved on to 79 points from 34 games. Arsenal have 80 points from 35 games.

Asked about City’s chances of winning the Premier League, Guardiola told reporters: “It’s far away. Ask me this question when we are top of the league and (have) one game left. But with four games left it’s like (we have to) climb a big mountain. It’s in our hands... We draw a game we are not going to win it.” — Reuters

