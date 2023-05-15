City move clear at top as Gunners run out of steam

LIVERPOOL, May 14

Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton today as they moved four points clear of Arsenal atop the Premier League table with an 11th consecutive victory.

With three games remaining, Pep Guardiola’s treble-chasing side have 85 points and have a match in hand on Arsenal. Everton remain in a precarious position, one point above the relegation zone in 17th place with 32 points and two games left to play.

“From minute one we took the game in our hands,” Guardiola said. “It was a brilliant performance at the end of a season.”

Title hopes crushed

Arsenal’s players after the loss. Reuters

London: The flickering embers of Arsenal’s title dream were all but extinguished as they suffered a 3-0 home drubbing by Europe-chasing Brighton and Hove Albion. Arsenal produced a laboured display against the crafty south coast club and were outplayed after the break as Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan all scored for Roberto De Zerbi’s side who moved up to sixth place.

A victory against Chelsea next Sunday would wrap up City’s fifth title in six seasons. They could secure it before that though if Arsenal lose against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. — Reuters