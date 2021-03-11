Manchester City win the premier League title

MANCHESTER, May 22

Manchester City won the Premier League title by a point from rivals Liverpool on the final day of the campaign after Pep Guardiola's side survived a huge scare today.

City had to fight back from 2-0 down in the second half, but three goals in the space of five minutes -- including two from German substitute Ilkay Gundogan set off the party, with fans pouring onto the field at the Etihad Stadium at the final whistle.

City have now won four of the last five Premier League titles and their victory ends Liverpool's hopes of a unique quadruple of trophies.

Liverpool, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris next week, had also found it hard to get their business done at Anfield against Wolverhampton Wanderers but late goals from Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson earned them a 3-1 win.

Juergen Klopp's side never went top of the 'live table' during the afternoon of drama but until City's revival the destiny of the title was hanging tantalisingly in the balance.

Tottenham Hotspur comfortably secured the fourth Champions League spot with a 5-0 win at relegated Norwich City while North London rivals Arsenal had to settle for fifth spot despite crushing Everton 5-1. — Reuters

4Pep Guardiola became the most successful foreign manager in English football with four EPL titles.

10Pep has won the title in 10 of his 13 seasons as a top-flight manager across spells in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

1The Spaniard is one win behind Matt Busby of Manchester United and two behind six-time league-winning Liverpool manager Bob Paisley.

13Scotsman Alex Ferguson has won more league titles than any, having won 13 EPL titles.