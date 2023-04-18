Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 18

Baljeet Kaur, a 27-year-old leading Indian woman climber was found alive on Tuesday, a day after she went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point.

As per information received from her expedition team, the Solan-based mountaineer had reportedly gone missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal on Monday.

An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning only after she managed to send a radio signal asking for “immediate help”.

According to a Sherpa, her GPS location has indicated an altitude of 7,375m (24,193ft). She climbed Mt Annapurna along with two Sherpa guides at around 5:15 pm on Monday. At least three helicopters were mobilised to trace Baljeet.

Meanwhile, efforts are still under way to recover the body of legendary climber Noel Hanna, 10-time Everest summiteer from Northern Ireland, who breathed his last at Camp IV after he returned from the summit point last night

On Monday, Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna.

Later, it was found that Malu died after falling from 6000m into a crevasse while descending from Camp IV on Monday, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

In May last year, Kaur, from Himachal Pradesh scaled Mt Lhotse and became the first Indian climber to have climbed four 8000-meter peaks in a single season.

Annapurna is the tenth-highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent. With PTI inputs