 Clinical Gujarat Titans inch closer to playoffs with easy win, KKR stare at early elimination : The Tribune India

Clinical Gujarat Titans inch closer to playoffs with easy win, KKR stare at early elimination

On a batting-friendly strip, Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s scintillating 39-ball 81 set the tempo

Clinical Gujarat Titans inch closer to playoffs with easy win, KKR stare at early elimination

Gujarat Titans batter Vijay Shankar celebrates after scoring his half century as his partner David Miller looks on during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Saturday, April 29, 2023. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, April 29

Defending champions Gujarat Titans once again came up with a clinical display to prevail over Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets and climb to the top of the table in the IPL, here on Saturday.

It was sweet revenge for Titans, who lost their home game due to Rinku Singh’s heroics.

First it was, the Titans pace duo of Mohammad Shami (3/33) and Josh Little (2/25) picked five wickets between them, while left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad (2/21) continued his fine run to restrict KKR to a below-par 179/7 after Hardik Pandya opted to bowl.

On a batting-friendly strip, Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s scintillating 39-ball 81 set the tempo, but KKR managed just 45 runs and lost three wickets in the final five overs to miss the psychological 200-run mark.

In reply, GT raced to the target in 17.5 overs with Vijay Shankar remaining unbeaten on 51 off 24 balls (2x4, 5x6).

Defending the paltry total, the home side had their moments when they dismissed a flawless Shubman Gill one run shy of fifty and almost had David Miller on 26.

But they made a harakiri of sorts as Miller’s skier, which would have been a straightforward catch by their wicketkeeper, was attempted by Suyash Sharma from third man and he ended up grassing it.

GT at that time still needed 51 runs from 29 balls but it turned out to be a game-changing moment as Shankar and Miller (32 not out; 18b, 2x4, 2x6) sealed the issue in an unbroken 87-run unbroken partnership that came off 39 balls.

The win took GT to top spot in the table with 12 points from eight matches as they need to win two more matches to seal the playoff berth for a second time on the trot.

KKR on the other hand staring at early elimination after enduring their sixth defeat from nine matches as they now face must win all their remaining five matches.

Gill (49; 35b) gave GT a perfect start after losing Wriddhiman Saha (10) early as he along with skipper Hardik Pandya laid the foundation in a 50-run partnership.

Having conceded 18 runs from his first two oves, Sunil Narine returned in the 12th over to end his five-match wickless drought when he dismissed Gill.

At 102/3 after 13 overs, KKR still had the edge when Suyash bowled a four-run over with three dot balls as the required run-rate for GT shot past 11.

But the South African batter broke the shackles with a boundary off Chakravarthy, before taking Suyash to cleaners, in a 18-run over.

Miller smashed the rookie legspinner for two sixes in a row, before Shankar also chipped in with a boundary as there was no looking back for GT from there on.

Returning to the side after Jason Roy pulled out because of a back spasm, the Afghanistan opener struck his second fifty of the season as he smashed seven sixes and five fours en route to his 39-ball knock.

But once rookie Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed (4-0-21-2) dismissed his teammate with compatriot Rashid Khan completing a well-judged catch, KKR didn’t make good use of the final few overs as Mohammed Shami (3/33 in 4 overs) and Irishman Josh Little (2/25 in 4 overs) did play their part to perfection.

At 135/5, KKR had the firepower of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh with 28 balls to go.

But Rinku became Noor’s second victim, while ‘birthday boy’ Russell could not express himself fully with GT bowlers doing well to restrict him for a 19-ball 34 not out (2x4, 3x6).

The match begun after a 45-minute rain interruption and KKR lost two wickets in the powerplay to Shami.

The India pacer dismissed Narayan Jagadeesan (19 off 15 balls) and comeback-man Shardul Thakur who capped a four-ball duck before being caught by superb backward running catch by Mohit Sharma.

But that did not drag back KKR as Gurbaz showed the way with some clean powerhitting, racing to a 27-ball fifty with four fours and four sixes.

Making his intent clear, Gurbaz teed off smashing GT skipper Pandya for two sixes in three balls.

He then took the attack on Shami with disdain.

The Indian pace spearhead angled a delivery onto him but Gurbaz was in full flow as he backed away and smashed it straight over the bowler’s head to race to 26 off 10 balls.

Rashid (0/54 in 4 overs) was brought in but he also failed to stem the flow of runs with a relentless Gurbaz striking in full force.

#Cricket #Gujarat #IPL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh Stamp Duty Rebate

Mohali registers 1,323 properties in a day

2
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

3
Chandigarh

Cops stop protesters’ march to gherao Haryana CM’s residence

4
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

5
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

6
Punjab

Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

7
Himachal

Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years

8
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

9
Amritsar

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

10
Nation

Delhi Police files 2 FIRs against WFI chief, chorus of support for protesting wrestlers grows

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI moves SC seeking 6 more months to complete probe

Adani-Hindenburg row: SEBI moves Supreme Court seeking 6 more months to complete probe; 'hope not an effort to bury scam', says Congress

Hindenburg Research has made a litany of allegations, includ...

If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their allegations: Brij Bhushan

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won’t resign

Their statement came on a day many politicians, including Pr...

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in kidnapping, murder case; sentenced to 10 years in jail

Ansari was produced virtually before an MP-MLA court in Utta...

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

‘Our childhood was full of challenges… I still cannot forget...

Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated ‘rockstar’ pictures for ‘World Leadership Music Concert’

Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'

Netizens are in awe of amazing art work


Cities

View All

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

Anmolpreet tops in dist; Rajbir, her namesake bag 2nd, 3rd slots

Pathankot district tops state in PSEB Class VIII exams

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

Batala man arrested in sacrilege case

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Locals come to aid of bus passengers in Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Panchkula Women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Chandigarh: Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

No Covid vaccine available with Chandigarh hospitals since February

Dera Bassi tragedy: Charges in FIR ‘concocted’, claim suspects in bail plea

Chandigarh MC levies 30% sewerage cess despite cut

‘Modi ji may try as much as…,’ says Sisodia as Delhi court extends his judicial custody in Excise ‘scam’ case

‘Modi ji may try as much as…,’ says Sisodia as Delhi court extends his judicial custody in Excise ‘scam’ case

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM's house

‘Accused should be given harshest punishment’: Kejriwal extends support to protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

Excise policy case: Court extends former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s ED custody

Man arrested for killing live-in partner with help of sister, brother in Delhi's Teliwara

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

Jalandhar byelection: Diaspora showing little enthusiasm

Asha workers in Jalandhar demand salary hike

70 companies of paramilitary forces reach Jalandhar ahead of Lok Sabha bypoll

Nawanshahr district outshines Jalandhar in PSEB Class VIII exams

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Punjab: 'Sarkar aapke dwaar' programme launched

Samarpreet third in state

3 women among 6 held for committing loot at house

Man kidnaps mother-son duo, rapes woman; nabbed

VB team ‘inspects’ Chahal’s properties

Patiala: VB team 'inspects' Bharat Inder Singh Chahal's properties

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Punjabi University to look into anomalies at affiliated colleges

Khalsa Fateh March welcomed at gurdwara

PSOU faculty dwells on AI in healthcare