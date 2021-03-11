CoA taken by surprise: FIFA’s decision to suspend India unfortunate, says CoA

New Delhi, August 16

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) today said it was “surprised” at FIFA’s “unfortunate” decision to ban the All India Football Federation despite closing in on a consensus on matters concerning the elections and the structure of the constitution.

It is unfortunate to see such a directive by FIFA during a time when all efforts were being made to put Indian football back on the right track. That being said, we are constantly in talks with all the stakeholders Justice (retd) Anil Dave, CoA Chairman

“The CoA is surprised that the FIFA decision has come when extensive discussions were going on for the past few days between all stakeholders, including FIFA-AFC, AIFF, CoA, and the Sports Ministry as per the Order of the Supreme Court,” the CoA said in a statement.

“While the CoA was committed to implement the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s Order regarding the elections of the AIFF, passed on August 3, 2022, it was also in constant dialogue with all stakeholders. In the discussions held among the FIFA-AFC, AIFF, CoA, and the Sports Ministry in the past few days, it was suggested that the present elections of the AIFF Executive Committee may be conducted with the Electoral College consisting of 36 state representatives,” the CoA added. “It was also suggested by FIFA through the Sports Ministry that the EC may consist of 23 members, including six eminent players. The 17 members (inclusive of the President, a Secretary General, a Treasurer, one Vice President, and one Joint Secretary) will be elected by the above electoral college. Out of the six eminent players, four will be men, and two women. The eminent players may be nominated (co-opted) in the EC and shall have the voting rights, thus making it above 25 percent of the EC.”

The CoA said it made all the arrangements as per the order of the Supreme Court to conduct the AIFF elections under an independent committee. — PTI

Gokulam women’s team holed up in Tashkent

New Delhi: The suspension on the All India Football Federation could not have been more inopportune, the FIFA suspension coming on India’s 75th Independence anniversary. The most immediate shock of the suspension is being faced by Women’s League champions Gokulam Kerala FC, currently in Tashkent for the AFC Women’s Club Championship. The team is scheduled to play against Sogdiana-W on August 23 and Bam Khatoon FC of Iran on August 26. The team is hopeful that the Sports Ministry’s review petition in the Supreme Court will lead to a positive outcome. “The team is in the hotel and we are waiting to hear from the officials about the status of our match. We are still hopeful as we are only playing on August 23. A favourable verdict from the Supreme Court will go a long way in making FIFA understand,” Gokulam owner Praveen told The Tribune. TNS

Timeline of FIFA ban

May 18 The Supreme Court forces AIFF chief Praful Patel and his executive committee to step down, and appoints a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA)

May 29 The CoA says a modified constitution of the AIFF will be submitted to the SC by July 15 and a newly-elected body would be in place by September end

June 11 The COA meets with members of some affiliated units to discuss the way forward on holding the AIFF elections

June 21 First round of talks between the visiting FIFA-AFC team and the COA held

June 23 The FIFA-AFC team asks the stakeholders to get the constitution approved by July 31 and conduct elections by September 15

July 13 The COA sends final draft of the constitution to FIFA

July 16 The CoA submits the draft to the Supreme Court

July 18 The AIFF’s state units write to FIFA that several clauses of the final draft are discriminatory and illogical

July 26 FIFA recommends the AIFF to have 25 percent eminent player representation in its executive committee as co-opted members instead of the 50 percent stipulated in the draft constitution by the CoA

August 5 The Supreme Court approves the CoA timeline for the AIFF elections. Polls to be held on August 28

August 6 FIFA threatens to suspend the AIFF

August 10 The COA files a contempt petition against Patel for “interfering with the proceedings” of the Supreme Court

August 11 The SC warns the state units of “exercising its authority” if Patel attends its meetings and interferes with the administration of justice

August 13 The AIFF includes 36 ‘eminent’ players, including Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan, in the list of voters comprising the electoral college

August 15 FIFA informs the Sports Ministry that it remains firm in its opposition to individual members’ inclusion in the electoral college

August 16 FIFA suspends the AIFF due to “undue influence from third parties” and says the U-17 Women’s World Cup “cannot currently be held in India as planned”

What is third-party interference?

FIFA’s rules say:

‘The associations shall insert a clause in their statutes or regulations, stipulating that it is prohibited to take disputes in the association or disputes affecting leagues, members of leagues, clubs, members of clubs, players, officials and other association officials to ordinary courts of law, unless the FIFA regulations or binding legal provisions specifically provide for or stipulate recourse to ordinary courts of law.’

Others who got banned

Though this is the first time AIFF has been banned in its 85-year history, a ban by FIFA over third-party interference is not a rare occurrence. In the 21st century, 11 countries have suspended by FIFA, and the ban is still in place in two cases. Five most recent decisions:

Pakistan: April 2021, October 2017

FIFA banned the Pakistan Football Federation on two occasions. The first ban came in October 2017 over “undue third-party interference” and was lifted the next year. FIFA did not recognise the election that followed, and the second ban was imposed in April 2021. It was lifted last month.

Ban status: Lifted in July 2022

Zimbabwe: February 2022

The African country was banned when its government-run Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) refused to relinquish control of the Zimbabwe Football Association. SRC took over after allegations of sexual harassment of female referees.

Ban status: In place

Kenya: February 2022

FIFA suspended the Football Kenya Federation (KFK) because of government intervention in KFK’s operations. Kenya’s sports ministry disbanded KFK after allegations of corruption. FIFA demanded the reinstatement of KFK but the government did not comply.

Ban status: In place

Chad: April 2021

Chad was disqualified when the government set up a committee to manage football after disputes between the sports ministry and the football federation. The ban was lifted after the government revoked its decision to create a football management committee.

Ban status: Lifted in October 2021

Benin: May 2016

The African nation was suspended after a judicial body blocked the upcoming elections of the football federation. But the ban was lifted the next month.

Ban status: Lifted in June 2016

#Football