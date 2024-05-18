 Coaching India could be exhausting, timing has to be right: Former Australia head coach Justin Langer : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Coaching India could be exhausting, timing has to be right: Former Australia head coach Justin Langer

Coaching India could be exhausting, timing has to be right: Former Australia head coach Justin Langer

Langer coached Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2024

Coaching India could be exhausting, timing has to be right: Former Australia head coach Justin Langer

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, May 18

Being the India head coach is one of the biggest assignments in cricket world and former Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that it could be very exhausting if the timing isn’t right for the incumbent.

Langer, who coached Lucknow Super Giants during this IPL season was asked multiple times about his aspirations to become India head coach, a post set to be vacated by Rahul Dravid after T20 World Cup in the Americas.

“It would almost be the biggest job in cricket — being the head coach of the Indian cricket team,” Langer replied when asked if the Indian board had approached him for taking on the mantle.

“One, because of the huge volume of cricket, the huge expectation. It would be a great challenge. It would be great fun and it would be a wonderful opportunity to win ICC titles,” Langer told the media here at the Wankhede Stadium after Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their last IPL match of the season.

Langer cited immense pressure and workload that comes along being an India coach, while adding that it has not been too long since he held a similar role with Australia.

“But with all these things, the timing has got to be right. I did four or so years with the Australian cricket team. It is all encompassing. It is exhausting,” said the 53-year-old.

“Rahul Dravid will probably tell you the same thing and Ravi Shastri will probably tell you the same thing. The pressure on winning for the Indian team is massive,” he said.

He did drop a hint that he might not be mentally ready to commit 10 months a year for the job.

“I’m sure the next person who gets the job will be really looking forward to the project,” Langer added.

IPL is as big as a World Cup

Langer likened pressure in IPL with that of a World Cup competition, adding that it is the best domestic competition in the world.

“I would say categorically — it is the best domestic competition in the world. I can’t get over how tough the competition is. There’s so many good players. There’s so many good teams. There’s so much pressure on performance,” he said.

“I guess the biggest thing is, it is just really tough cricket. It is like a World Cup. It is honestly like the same sort of pressure as a World Cup, and I’ve been to a few World Cups now.

“That’s a great credit to the IPL that we’re able to keep producing such fun, entertaining, evolving cricket in front of a capacity crowd with noise every game. And there’s a game on every night.

“I’m sad to go home. I’m going home on the weekend. I’m actually really sad to go home. I’ve loved it that much,” he added.

Langer admitted World Cup selection for LSG players in their respective national sides could have been a distraction.

“I’ve had this sense that since the World Cup selection — and there is always distractions every IPL — but things seem to change a little bit,” he said.

“I’m not exactly sure what happened, but we had a couple of poor games and it is cost us. We played some really good cricket. We started off well. I was warned about May; everyone’s up and about in April, but how you go through May is very important in the IPL.

“(It is) something that we did fall away, we’ll sort of analyse it as well as we can, but it is been disappointing because we had a very good team. We missed a few injuries to our bowlers, which made a difference,” said Langer while adding that dropped catches ‘killed’ his side this season.

Standing by KL Rahul, the batter

Langer, however, backed Rahul despite consistent criticism over his batting strike rate.

“I’ve heard the criticism, but you know, everyone does it differently. We can’t all have, often if you play at a strike rate of 160 or 70 — it is very high risk cricket,” Langer said.

“The game is evolving and he will evolve and players will have to keep evolving. We’ve seen that with the opening partnerships in the powerplays this year. I mean, the strike rates have been extraordinary, right?”

“He, like the great players, will keep evolving. All the best players and best coaches keep getting better. He’ll keep doing that,” Langer added.

Langer said only Rahul could tell if he was disappointed on being excluded from India squad for the World Cup.

“You’d have to ask KL that, but if you look at his numbers throughout the series, it is a pretty good series. Actually, it is a very good series. We’re one game off being in the playoffs next week,” Langer added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket #IPL #Lucknow #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

2
Punjab

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

3
Haryana

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

4
Punjab

In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

5
Punjab

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

6
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

7
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

8
Delhi

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

9
India

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

10
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Bibhav Kumar moves Tis Hazari Court for bail

AAP releases Swati Maliwal's new video walking out of Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

In her FIR, Maliwal had alleged that she was assaulted by Bi...

Swati Maliwal has bruises over her left leg and her right cheek, says medical report

Swati Maliwal's AIIMS medical report shows bruises over her left leg and her right cheek

Medical report says Swati had a bruise of size of 3x2 cm ove...

8 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Haryans’a Nuh

9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana

Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

South Asian students attacked in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek; EAM Jaishankar, Pakistani counterpart advise students to stay indoors

Videos shows Asian looking youngsters being cornered by loca...


Cities

View All

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

After face-off at Rajasansi with farmers, BJP holds rallies sans any disruptions

30 candidates in fray from Amritsar LS segment after withdrawal of papers by 2

Campaign trail: A man of grassroots, SAD’s Anil Joshi prefers the common touch

Election symbols allotted to aspirants in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

Protest over police inaction in advocate assault case

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds Chandigarh officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal detained

Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, arrested

Swati Maliwal's AIIMS medical report shows bruises over her left leg and her right cheek

AAP releases new video showing Swati Maliwal walking out of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

AAP built on lies, why was Kejriwal silent in Lucknow? Nadda on ‘AAP’s BJP using Maliwal to frame CM charge’

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal facing corruption case, blackmailed by BJP to be part of conspiracy against CM Kejriwal: AAP

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, BJP Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Patiala

Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches