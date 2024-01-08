Coco begins year with title

AUCKLAND, January 7

Coco Gauff battled past Elina Svitolina 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 in the Auckland Classic final today to retain her title, and will head to the Australian Open brimming with confidence as she targets a second Grand Slam crown.

Gauff, who burst onto the scene at Wimbledon five years ago, enjoyed a stellar 2023 as the 19-year-old American won her first Major trophy at the US Open in September to reach a career-high world ranking of No. 3.

The Auckland top seed continued to build momentum in the new season by winning the tune-up for the Australian Open, losing only one set after a thorough test in the final by twice Melbourne Park quarterfinalist Svitolina. “This is my first time ever having to defend a title, so I’m really happy I was able to do it

today,” said Gauff, who claimed her seventh career WTA singles trophy.

Ruthless Rybakina

Brisbane: Elena Rybakina handed Aryna Sabalenka a harsh reality check today ahead of her Australian Open title defence with a crushing 6-0 6-3 victory in the final of the Brisbane International. The men’s final was a much tighter contest with former world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov claiming his first ATP title in more than six years with a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over Danish young gun Holger Rune.

Germany lift United Cup

Sydney: Germany beat top seeds Poland to clinch the United Cup after Alexander Zverev and Laura Siegemund won the deciding mixed doubles tie over Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek. — Reuters

