Coco Gauff wins her first Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open

Paris, June 9
Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam doubles title by teaming with Katerina Siniakova for the French Open trophy on Sunday.
Gauff, a 20-year-old American who won the US Open singles title last year, and Siniakova, who is from the Czech Republic, defeated Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3.
It was Gauff's third women's doubles final after losing championship matches at Roland Garros in 2022 and the US Open in 2021.
Paolini was also the runner-up in the singles final at Roland Garros to four-time champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday. Swiatek beat Gauff in the singles semi-final.
Siniakova owns a career Slam in women's doubles alongside partner Barbora Krejcikova and has won eight majors — including the French Open in 2018 and 2021.
Errani also owns a career Slam in doubles alongside her former partner Roberta Vinci. The Italian pair won the French Open title in 2012 — the year Errani lost the singles final.
Paolini, who is also Italian, was playing in her first final in women's doubles.
