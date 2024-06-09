 Coco Gauff wins her first Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open : The Tribune India

It was Gauff's third women's doubles final after losing championship matches at Roland Garros in 2022 and the US Open in 2021

Coco Gauff of the US and Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova pose with their trophy after winning the women’s doubles final against Italy’s Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, at the French Open, in Paris, France, June 9, 2024. Reuters



AP

Paris, June 9

Coco Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam doubles title by teaming with Katerina Siniakova for the French Open trophy on Sunday.

Gauff, a 20-year-old American who won the US Open singles title last year, and Siniakova, who is from the Czech Republic, defeated Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3.

It was Gauff's third women's doubles final after losing championship matches at Roland Garros in 2022 and the US Open in 2021.

Paolini was also the runner-up in the singles final at Roland Garros to four-time champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday. Swiatek beat Gauff in the singles semi-final.

Siniakova owns a career Slam in women's doubles alongside partner Barbora Krejcikova and has won eight majors — including the French Open in 2018 and 2021.

Errani also owns a career Slam in doubles alongside her former partner Roberta Vinci. The Italian pair won the French Open title in 2012 — the year Errani lost the singles final.

Paolini, who is also Italian, was playing in her first final in women's doubles.

