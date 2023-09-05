 Colombo's Asia Cup matches likely to be shifted to Hambantota : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Colombo's Asia Cup matches likely to be shifted to Hambantota

Colombo's Asia Cup matches likely to be shifted to Hambantota

The decision has been made in view of the heavy rains in the capital city as well as in the central town of Kandy

Colombo's Asia Cup matches likely to be shifted to Hambantota

Photo for representation. ANI



PTI

Colombo, September 5

The Super Four games and the final of the Asia Cup are likely to be shifted from Colombo to the deep southern district of Hambantota, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources said on Tuesday.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is expected to make an announcement later in the day.

The decision has been made in view of the heavy rains in the capital city as well as in the central town of Kandy.

Both of India's matches have been affected by rain.

The much anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy was called off after one innings due to heavy downpour on Saturday, while India's match against Nepal on Monday was also truncated due to rain.

Sources said the broadcast operators and the local communications service providers have been instructed to relocate the facilities at Hambantota -- the dry zone venue where a drought has been experienced in the recent weeks.

So, all five Super Four games and the final, which were to be held in the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, are now likely to take place in Hambantota.

Hambantota's Rajapaksa Stadium did not figure in the original scheduling for the Asia Cup. The last ODI there took place in August when Afghanistan hosted Pakistan in the second game of the three-match series.

With the first match being abandoned, there is also proposal to have a reserve day for the next game between India and Pakistan on Sunday. 

#Cricket #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

2
Punjab

Arrested patwari, his family own 54 properties: Punjab VB report

3
World

2 Air Canada planes collide on tarmac at Vancouver Airport

4
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

5
India EXPLAINER

Is 'grain-surplus' India considering importing wheat from Russia

6
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

7
Business

Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day on encouraging macro data, firm global trend

8
India

Editors Guild president, 3 members booked for trying to 'create more clashes' in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

9
Ludhiana

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

10
Sports

Gautam Gambhir shows middle finger to crowd, says he was reacting to anti-India slogans

Don't Miss

View All
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Top News

India now Bharat? asks Congress, cites President's G20 invite

Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages

Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat; 2 held

2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat

2 held for forging documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards using w...

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop husband, his accomplices, later sold to another man

Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint against husband

The accused keep her hostage in a house for 3 days where the...

INDIA Bloc's first election test as voting under way in 6 states for 7 assembly seats

INDIA bloc's first election test as voting under way in 6 states for 7 Assembly seats

‘If need be, I will behead Udhayanidhi Stalin myself’, Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya reacts to ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark

'If need be, I will behead Udhayanidhi myself', Paramhans Acharya reacts to 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

On Monday, Paramhans Acharya had announced a reward of Rs 10...


Cities

View All

Amritsar based artist paints US President Biden’s portrait ahead of G20 summit

Amritsar-based artist paints US President Joe Biden's portrait ahead of G20 summit

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held by Kapurthala police; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

NRI abducted by woman from Ludhiana, rescued

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods