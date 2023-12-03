Colts confident of banishing ghosts of last World Cup

PTI

Bengaluru, December 2

The Indian junior men’s hockey team’s recent success in continental events will play a morale-boosting role when it begins its campaign in the men’s Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, asserted vice-captain Araijeet Singh Hundal here today.

The team left for the tournament today and will play its opening game against South Korea on December 5.

“The team has grown significantly since the last World Cup (in Bhubaneswar). We won the Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 and the Junior Asia Cup and recently finished third in the Sultan of Johor Cup as well,” said Hundal. “So, we know that we are capable of winning the Junior World Cup, it’s just a matter of performing to the best of our abilities when the time comes.”

India are placed in Pool C alongside Spain, South Korea and Canada, while defending champions Argentina are in Pool A along with Chile, Australia and hosts Malaysia.

Germany, France, South Africa and Egypt are slotted in Pool B, while Netherlands, New Zealand, Belgium and Pakistan will battle it out in Pool D.

India had finished fourth in the previous edition, held in Bhubaneswar in 2021, losing to France in the third-fourth place match.

After their game against South Korea, the 2016 champions will play Spain on December 7, while their last pool game will be against Canada on December 9.

India need to finish in the top two in their pool to secure a quarterfinals berth.

Captain Uttam Singh said his team wanted to erase the disappointment of 2021 edition, where it failed to win a medal.

“The last time around we had to face the bitter disappointment of losing the 3rd/4th place match to France but the team has bounced back and the bond amongst the team is stronger than ever. As always, the team will take it match by match, we will look to give our best on the pitch and hopefully bring a medal back to India,” said Uttam.

#Hockey